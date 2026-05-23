Lukas Görtler will play in his third cup final on Sunday. Keystone

A few hours before the cup final against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, FC St.Gallen appear extremely calm. It's almost business as usual, emphasize coach Enrico Maassen and captain Lukas Görtler.

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The exponents of FC St.Gallen were relaxed as they fulfilled their last media obligations early on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours before the most important match of the season. Everything should run as smoothly as possible in the run-up to the game as the St.Gallen players are used to, after all, the Grünweiss' football year has been very successful so far. The belief in their own strength is there.

"You can feel the euphoria. It has increased again in the last few days," reports Enrico Maassen. "But I'm calm. We are well prepared. We played an outstanding season in the championship." The German coach naturally accepts the role of favorite ahead of the clash against the lower-ranked team: "But that doesn't mean we've already won. We need a top performance tomorrow."

While Maassen is facing his first Cup final, it will be Lukas Görtler's third. The first two were lost in 2021 against Lucerne and the following year against Lugano. FCSG have lost a total of four finals since their only Cup win to date in 1969. Nevertheless, the feeling ahead of the clash with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Wankdorf is good, says Lukas Görtler: "I've been on the pitch before and had good memories." St.Gallen won both away games against YB in the Wankdorf this season, with Görtler contributing two goals to the victories. "That helps," says the captain happily.

Maassen warns of "Super League offense"

Maassen already has the team that will line up on Sunday afternoon in mind. But he didn't want to give anything away. He has options on the left flank in particular with the recovered Christian Witzig. There are question marks over the tactics of the opponents, who like to play offensively, but may be set up differently for the final.

St.Gallen are not taking Stade Lausanne-Ouchy lightly. "They are at Super League level in attack and are strong from set pieces," Maassen reveals his findings from studying the videos. There was plenty of footage of duels between the Vaud team and top-flight teams. Luzern, Winterthur and GC all failed to beat the Challenge League fourth-placed team in the Cup this season.