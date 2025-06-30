Julia Stierli is the new head of defense in the women's national team at the home European Championships after Luana Bühler's absence due to injury. Two days before the opening game against Norway, she talks about her new role.

Andreas Lunghi

On Monday morning, it was announced that Luana Bühler would have to withdraw from the home European Championships. "Despite a good healing process, the tournament comes too early for Luana Bühler, who is not yet at 100 percent," the association wrote in a statement. She will be replaced by Laia Ballesté.

"It's a shame for Luana herself, of course," said Julia Stierli in a media conference on Monday afternoon. The main thing now is to reintegrate Ballesté into the team.

With Bühler out, Stierli is likely to take on more responsibility in defense and be the new defensive leader. When asked whether she is now set for the opening game against Norway on Wednesday, the defender skillfully avoids the question: "Pia (Sundhage) has enough options in defense."

"We will be well-rehearsed"

Stierli will probably line up alongside Noelle Maritz and Viola Calligaris. She does not see the fact that the two have not been able to train properly in the last few days as a disadvantage: "We had quite a long preparation. We did a lot of training sessions in which Noelle and Viola were able to train. I think we were able to spend enough minutes together in training. I'm confident that they'll be fit on Wednesday and that we'll be well-rehearsed."

Norway will be a tough opponent in the first game of the home European Championships. There is pressure, but the mental preparation is already underway from the start. "Pressure means that it's important and something nice. I'm really looking forward to it. It's an opportunity to compete with the best teams."

The coaching team have prepared the team well for Norway with world-class players such as Hansen and Hegerberg. "The important thing is that we have a plan. We have one and we'll try to implement it on Wednesday."

More videos from the department