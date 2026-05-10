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Germany Still no European Cup ticket for Europa League finalists Freiburg

SDA

10.5.2026 - 17:52

Vincenzo Grifo is annoyed, Hamburg are celebrating
Vincenzo Grifo is annoyed, Hamburg are celebrating
Keystone

Freiburg missed out on a European Cup ticket in the second-last round of the Bundesliga. The Europa League finalists in 7th place were defeated 2:3 at Hamburger SV.

Keystone-SDA

10.05.2026, 17:52

Three days after the 3:1 win against Braga in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, SC Freiburg were only able to make up for the 0:1 temporarily. The team with Swiss players Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus had no answer to the further goals by Luka Vuskovic and Fabio Baldé after the final half-hour.

Freiburg go into the final matchday in seventh place in the table, one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg. As Europa League winners, the Breisgau side could also secure a Champions League ticket.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Other games on Sunday: 1. FC Köln - Heidenheim 17.30. Mainz 05 - Union Berlin 19.30.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 33/86 (117:35). 2. Borussia Dortmund 33/70 (68:34). 3. RB Leipzig 33/65 (65:43). 4. VfB Stuttgart 33/61 (69:47). 5. Hoffenheim 33/61 (65:48). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 33/58 (67:46). 7. SC Freiburg 33/44 (47:56). 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 33/43 (59:63). 9. Augsburg 33/43 (45:57). 10. Mainz 05 32/37 (41:50). 11. Hamburger SV 33/37 (39:53). 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 33/35 (38:53). 13. Union Berlin 32/33 (37:57). 14. 1. FC Köln 32/32 (47:55). 15. Werder Bremen 33/32 (37:58). 16. Wolfsburg 33/26 (42:68). 17. St. Pauli 33/26 (28:57). 18. Heidenheim 32/23 (38:69).

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