FC Basel is looking to bounce back from a disappointing season and has been relying on Valentin Stocker as sporting director since May. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his role and his collaboration with David Degen.

Director of Sports at FCB Stocker on his chemistry with Degen: “You have to wait and see how certain moments play out…”

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you On Saturday, FC Basel kicks off the new season with an away game against Servette.

Valentin Stocker, who has served as sporting director since May, talks in an interview with blue Sport about his new responsibilities and his collaboration with club president David Degen.

Stocker also emphasized his high expectations for Jonas Omlin, who is returning to the team. Summary created with

Valentin Stocker on …

… his appointment as sporting director at FCB

"It's pretty simple: Dani Stucki is gone. For me, he was the perfect fit for FCB, and I tried to support him from afar. Now that he's gone, I'm the one who knows the most about what was still planned. That's why now is the right time."

… the experiences he has had since his resignation in 2022

“For me, the most important thing was the training in sports management, and I checked out two or three other clubs. Over the last two years with Dani, I’ve experienced firsthand what that means. This package is a perfect fit to help make it work now.”

… his responsibilities

“It’s very diverse. Building close relationships with the coaching staff, the players, and the support staff—solving day-to-day problems, but also coordinating the big-picture organizational aspects to ensure everything runs smoothly. That even includes transfer matters. I’m part of a team there, but I certainly have a certain amount of responsibility.”

… the collaboration with Degen

"We don't have any power struggles at all. I'm not the type to look for a fight, either. We have a very good relationship. With certain situations, you have to wait for the right moment to approach him. He's also open to other opinions."

"It's more of a gut feeling. Sometimes there are things that need to be addressed. There are decisions that have to be made—I have my opinion and he has his. But it's not just the two of us, after all. We're just trying to find good, suitable solutions for FCB."

… Jonas Omlin, the source of hope

"We're super happy he's here. I used to play with him; he made a name for himself abroad. Of course, it goes without saying that my expectations of him are very high—not just in terms of his performance on the field, but also in terms of his interpersonal skills in the locker room and his role in the team's dynamics."

03:20 «Ich habe mit dem FCB noch etwas offen»

Here's what coach Stephan Lichtsteiner has to say ahead of the new season