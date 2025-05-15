There is probably no more explosive relegation battle: with 2 rounds to go, 4 teams - Sion, GC, Winterthur and Yverdon - still have to tremble to stay in the league. Here is the overview.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you With two matchdays to go, Sion, GC, Winterthur and Yverdon are still fighting to stay in the league - each club has it mathematically in their own hands.

On Saturday, the relegation candidates go head-to-head: Winterthur welcomes Yverdon, Sion meets GC at home - the decisions are getting closer. Show more

The players will be wearing lead vests, said new GC sporting director Alain Sutter after the 3-0 defeat in the derby against FCZ. It was the third defeat in a row - GC dropped to last place.

Then, on Wednesday evening, the 5:0 triumph over direct relegation rivals Yverdon at the Letzigrund. There was no sign of the lead vests after the final whistle. Double goalscorer Sonny Kittel told blue Sport: "That was a fundamentally important game for us. To be honest, it was a lucky run of play." He refers to the very stupid yellow-red card shown to Yverdon striker Tavares in the 5th minute.

Kittel now wants to take the euphoria with him, "We haven't achieved anything yet. There are still two games to go in which we have to give it our all."

The match-up promises pure excitement! Yverdon, Winterthur and GC are still threatened with direct relegation. And Sion is also still in danger of the barrage. On Saturday, there will be direct duels between the 4 dithering clubs. Winterthur will welcome Yverdon for a showdown at 18:00 on Saturday and Sion will play GC at 20:30.

This is what the Relegation Group table currently looks like:

Pure suspense: The table two match days before the end.

A bizarre twist in the relegation thriller: every club has at least a chance of reaching the barrage and thus staying in the league.

Remaining program Sion

In the worst-case scenario, the Valais team could still be relegated to the barrage. But even that is unlikely. For this to happen, Didier Tholot's team would have to lose both games and both Winterthur and GC would have to pick up 6 points each. If Sion pick up a point, they are guaranteed to stay in the league - thanks to their much better goal difference.

Remaining program GC

After the 5-0 win, GC are currently in 10th place and two wins in Valais and against St. Gallen will almost certainly be enough. Winterthur would have to make up an additional 16 goals with two wins. Actually impossible.

Winterthur's remaining program

Uli Forte's team is the only one of the four teams with two home games left. A three-pointer against Yverdon will at least secure a place in the barrage, while two wins will even allow them to dream of staying in the league and 10th place.

Remaining program Yverdon

Round 37: Winterthur - Yverdon

Round 38: Yverdon - Zurich

Yverdon have the worst cards in their hand. If Paolo Tramezzani's team loses at Schützenwiese, Winterthur will be out of reach. They will then have to hope that GC drop points in Valais. On the other hand, two wins will not be enough to secure 10th place, but at least 11th.