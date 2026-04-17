Mainz lose 4-0 in Strasbourg and are eliminated from the Conference League. After the game, Strasbourg striker Emegha gives a passionate interview - and talks about a lack of respect.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mainz 05 lose 4-0 in the Conference League quarter-final second leg in Strasbourg and are eliminated, despite winning the first leg 2-0.

Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha caused a stir after the game with an emotional and unusual interview, emphasizing that his team had reacted to a lack of respect from the first leg. Show more

Urs Fischer and Mainz 05 concede a bitter 4-0 defeat in Strasbourg and are eliminated from the Conference League. The Germans won the first leg 2:0, but Mainz were badly beaten in France. Silvan Widmer said after the game that they had the chance to make history but simply weren't good enough.

It was a different story for Strasbourg. After the game, striker Emanuel Emegha euphorically appeared for an interview and provided some unforgettable moments: he first took the microphone out of the reporter's hand and explained that he had to explain this in English, but then went on to play a lively game of ping-pong between French and English.

"Look at the atmosphere in this stadium. This is here, this is with us. Last week they didn't respect us, but no problem, we stayed calm. Today we reacted on the pitch." Emegha explained that it was not just the players who were responsible for this and also thanked the fans, who had been singing from the first minute: "We gave them what they wanted on the pitch."

When told that his goal had been fantastic, Emegha said: "My penalty was shit, but then - it's all mental..." The striker is unable to elaborate further, as he is interrupted by screaming and cheering teammates.

Strasbourg now move on to the Conference League semi-finals against Rayo Vallecano. The first leg will take place on April 30 in Spain, the second leg on May 7 in Strasbourg.