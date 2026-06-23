Agree to a draw? That’s exactly what some nations might do in the coming days—and be rewarded for it. On the sense and nonsense of cross-group comparisons across the World Cup’s twelve groups.

When fans turn on their TVs for the World Cup matches in the coming days, they’ll repeatedly encounter a relatively unusual scenario. Instead of seeing two teams playing to win, there will be several instances where both teams know even before the match begins: A draw is actually enough. And with that, welcome to the third matchday of the first World Cup featuring 48 teams.

Given the cross-group comparisons among twelve groups of four in the battle for the eight best third-place finishers, the absurdities are likely to increase day by day. The lower-ranked groups, which don’t play until Friday and Saturday, will then know pretty much exactly how many points and what goal difference they need to secure one of the coveted eight spots.

Canada vs. Switzerland? A draw helps both

But even the opening match between co-host Canada and Switzerland on Wednesday evening is likely to be a tight one. Both the North Americans and Murat Yakin’s team have four points in Group B, putting them well ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar (both with 1 point each). A draw in this head-to-head matchup would ensure that both teams advance to the knockout round.

Canada would finish first in the group and remain in Vancouver. Switzerland would finish second and face a manageable opponent in South Korea, South Africa, or the Czech Republic. “We want to win,” said Canada’s defender Derek Cornelius. But he also added: “That said, we obviously have to play smart in the final minutes of the game and keep an eye on the score.”

Buffon Suspected a “Betting Scandal” Involving the Scandinavians

The history of World Cups and European Championships shows that games in which both teams stand to benefit from a draw often end in a draw. Two years ago, Romania and Slovakia played to a 1-1 draw at the European Championship in Germany—it was already clear beforehand that a draw would be exactly what both nations needed to advance to the round of 16.

At the 2004 European Championship, Denmark and Sweden had the chance on the final matchday to eliminate Italy with a 2–2 draw in their head-to-head match. The game ended with exactly that score.

“This is a betting scandal,” said Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon about the possible pact between the Scandinavian teams—which, of course, was always vehemently denied in public. The fact is: A non-aggression pact like the one in Gijón in 1982—when the German national team agreed to a 1-0 draw with Austria—has been repeated several times, but has never attracted this much attention. What specific scenarios might unfold on the third matchday of this XXL World Cup?

Four points will most likely be enough

The U.S. is guaranteed to finish first in Group D, while Turkey is guaranteed to finish last. For Australia and Paraguay, Friday’s head-to-head match will therefore be a contest for second and third place. In that head-to-head match, a draw would be enough for the Socceroos. But Paraguay might also have an interest in that outcome: with a draw and a fourth point, a spot in the Round of 16 should be all but assured.

In Group F, Japan already has four points, while Sweden has three. Both teams face off in a head-to-head match on Friday. Here, too, the two nations might have an interest in sharing the points: Japan would secure at least second place, and Sweden would earn its fourth point, which would most likely be enough to advance to the knockout round. If Sweden loses, things could get tight among the eight best third-place finishers following their 1–5 loss to the Netherlands.

Belgium, Cape Verde, and the three draws

Belgium and Cape Verde also find themselves in a unique situation, currently tied at two points with an even goal difference. For the World Cup debutants from Africa, a draw against Saudi Arabia in Group H on Saturday could therefore be enough. The same applies to the Belgians, who face New Zealand in Group G on the same day.

However, there can be no compromise here. Both Saudi Arabia and New Zealand have one point and absolutely must win. At the 2024 European Championship, Denmark and Slovenia advanced with three draws. Eight years earlier, Portugal did the same—and went on to win the European Championship after four victories in the knockout stage.

Two teams in Group J are in the most comfortable position, as they are the last to play in the group stage on Sunday. Austria and Algeria (both with three points) will know exactly what it takes to advance and which opponent awaits them in second or third place when they face off in Kansas City. World champion Argentina has already secured first place in the group after two wins and five goals by Lionel Messi.

How a new FIFA rule is affecting the tournament

For this tournament, FIFA has not only increased the number of participating nations by 16 but has also tweaked the criteria for advancing. At the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada—unlike at the most recent tournament in Qatar—head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference in the event of a tie.

This ensures that teams like the U.S., Mexico, and Germany are already confirmed as group winners even before the final matchday. In addition, several nations—including Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, and Jordan—have already been eliminated. As a result, on the final matchday, there will not only be many teams for whom a draw is entirely sufficient to achieve their goal, but also some teams for whom there is nothing left at stake.

The format featuring twelve groups of four and a head-to-head comparison of the third-place teams has also come under criticism. It was introduced solely because the original plan—with 16 groups of three—would have allowed for even more match-fixing on the final matchday. It’s no wonder, then, that the idea persists that the World Cup could soon be expanded to 64 teams.