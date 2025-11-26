B-Elf against Leverkusen Streller and Petric criticize City coach Guardiola: "He has to take the blame for that"

The first clash between Man City and Leverkusen surprisingly goes to the visitors. Pep Guardiola rested stars such as Erling Haaland, which the Werkself exploited to the full. The blue Sport experts Marco Streller and Mladen Petric criticize the star coach for the B-team.

Syl Battistuzzi

Thanks to an absolute performance of will, the Bundesliga side secured a surprising 2:0 away win in their first Champions League clash with the English top club. Alejandro Grimaldo (23rd minute) and Patrik Schick (54th) scored the goals. No coincidence: the two lead Bayer's internal statistics with eight competitive goals each.

"It's not a sensation, but it is a surprise," said Marco Streller in the blue Sport studio, explaining his opinion: "Ten changes is not easy for a team to cope with."

Guardiola gives best eleven a breather

In his 100th game in the top flight as City coach, coach Pep Guardiola made ten changes to the starting eleven after the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle. In addition to Erling Haaland, he also rotated keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to the bench.

Leverkusen played a disciplined game against City's normally unstoppable attack and inflicted the English side's first defeat of the Champions League season. On the one hand, Leverkusen had a good series behind them, on the other hand Manchester lost at the weekend, explained Streller.

City coach Pep Guardiola left stars like Erling Haaland on the bench against Leverkusen for the time being. imago

"Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola didn't think that Leverkusen would win in Manchester with this measure," he is certain. Fellow expert Mladen Petric was impressed by Bayer's performance: "Although they didn't play against the top 11, they didn't concede much away from home. When Haaland was substituted (65th minute - editor's note), City had two or three great chances, otherwise Leverkusen played an outstanding match."

"Guardiola is untouchable"

Petric thinks that Guardiola has gambled away. "Ten changes are definitely too many. He assumed that the team would perform better," he says. Perhaps they underestimated their opponents and were too confident of victory despite fielding a B team, according to the Swiss-Croatian. "He has to take the blame for the defeat," Petric says.

The Werkself took a big step in the race for the knockout phase of the top flight with their fourth competitive win in a row - it was also the first victory for a German team against City in twelve years. Guardiola's team, on the other hand, failed to make any further progress in the top eight and remain on ten points after five matchdays.