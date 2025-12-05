Switzerland will face Canada and Qatar and the winner of a UEFA play-off at the 2026 World Cup. "The Nati have been lucky with their draw," says blue Sport expert Marco Streller. And Zubi: "We are clear favorites in this group."

Jan Arnet

Not Brazil, not Argentina, not Spain, not France - in the World Cup draw, Switzerland will face the weakest nation in pot 1 on paper: Canada. "It's not an easy opponent, but of the three hosts it's certainly the easiest in my eyes. Murat Yakin can be very satisfied," was Marco Streller's assessment.

Qatar are also an absolutely doable opponent, the blue Sport expert continues. "Let's be honest: if you don't beat Qatar, you've lost nothing in the knockout round of the World Cup." Of course, every opponent has to be taken seriously, "but anything other than a win against this team would be a surprise," Streller continued.

Pascal Zuberbühler is also of the opinion that Qatar and Canada must be "clearly beaten" by Switzerland. "The Nati are clear favorites in this group." But no one should be underestimated. "Qatar is also a dangerous opponent with star coach Julen Lopetegui and his superstar Akram Afif."

Zubi is euphoric

Probably the most difficult opponent awaits from pot 4: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina will fight for the last place in World Cup Group B at the play-off tournament in March. Streller: "If Italy qualify, it will be the most spectacular and difficult task for Switzerland." Switzerland have been lucky with their draw. "Nevertheless, everything has to be played first. But I'm very confident."

Zubi is downright euphoric: "If we in Switzerland give the national team a positive drive, I am 100 percent convinced that our national team can be absolutely successful at this World Cup."

Josh Simpson: "Switzerland and Canada can progress"

Former YB professional Josh Simpson is Canadian and spoke to blue Sport about a "dream draw" for him personally. "The anticipation is already huge! This tournament represents a new chapter in Canadian football." The Canadians want to show that they can compete on the big stage.

"Qatar shouldn't be underestimated," Simpson continues. "And even if the great football nation of Italy make it through the play-offs, I'm very optimistic that both Switzerland and Canada have the quality and mentality to progress in this group and cause surprises at this World Cup."