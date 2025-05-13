After eight long and difficult years, FC Basel is back at the top and celebrating the 21st championship title in the club's history. Club legend Marco Streller takes his hat off to President David Degen.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel are Swiss champions again after eight long years. In a special program, blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler talks to Andreas Böni and Marco Streller about the FCB championship title.

Streller praises FCB president David Degen in the highest terms and says: "Dave had to put up with criticism, some of which was blatant."

The blue Sport expert also explains why winning the championship title could be just the beginning for FCB. Show more

The 0-0 draw between Servette and YB on Sunday removes the last doubts: FC Basel are Swiss champions for the first time in eight years and for the 21st time in the club's history. Fans, the team and the sporting management celebrate accordingly exuberantly on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening.

President David Degen in the middle of it all. "You can see what's going on at the Barfi - it's incredible. We work for that every day," the FCB boss exults in an interview with blue Sport and also addresses his critics in his first interview as champion: "Many people didn't believe we could do it - especially not me. Many people also don't know me personally, what my values are and what makes me tick."

Streller raves about Degen

One person who knows Degen very well is former Beebbi Marco Streller. "Dave had to put up with criticism, some of which was blatant. Others would have broken because it was almost unbearable. He was always there and put up with it all," says the blue Sport expert, impressed by the 42-year-old's work. But not only that.

Whether it's Dan Holzmann, the Rey family or head of sport Daniel Stucki - Streller has nothing but words of praise for the club's management. "There are a few people here who deserve great praise. For example Dave, who received by far the most criticism during the difficult phase. I personally felt extremely sorry for him because I like him very much. I'm very happy for him that it has now worked out."

On a healthier footing for the future

The sporting success will give Degen and FCB newfound leeway in the future. "They had their vision, they followed it through and now they have the rewards. Now they can reap the rewards," said Streller. "They are back on a healthier footing. You don't have to sell every player because you have such a big deficit. You can really plan now and push up the price for certain players."

Streller is convinced that FCB know exactly what they are doing: "I think they want to continue with their strategy - in the knowledge that they are a training league. But they have stability and an axis in the team with which they can continue for the next three or four years."

More on the FCB championship title