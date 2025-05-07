Yann Sommer shines in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League against Barcelona with several incredible saves, is named player of the match and is praised in the blue Sport Studio. Was it the best game of his career?

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer puts in an incredibly strong performance in the semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona.

With countless saves, he holds on to the victory for his colors and thus hectors Inter into the Champions League final.

The 36-year-old is showered with praise in the blue Sport Studio. The question arises as to which of the numerous saves was the best. Show more

Guiseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan, shortly before midnight. Final whistle in the Champions League semi-final between Inter and Barcelona. While absolute chaos breaks out in the stands, a crowd forms in front of the Inter goal. Players and supporters united around the man in the orange goalkeeper's jersey.

With unbelievable saves, he kept his colors in the game against the great Barcelona and ultimately saved them from the Champions League final. His name: Yann Sommer.

Yann Sommer is overwhelmed with emotion after the win against Barcelona. KEYSTONE

"You can't really play any better," Marco Streller praises the 94-time Swiss international goalkeeper. But was it the best game of his career? "I hope he still has the game of his life ahead of him - in the final," said the blue Sport expert.

The Inter goalkeeper was presented with the UEFA "Man of the Match" award after the game. "When an Italian team concedes three goals and the goalkeeper is the best man on the pitch, that tells you everything," laughs Streller.

"That's one of the best saves of a semi-final"

After the pulsating 4:3, the blue Sport Studio showered Yann Sommer with compliments. Alongside Streller, Marcel Reif is also full of praise for the 36-year-old. The two are not even sure which of the countless saves was the best of the evening.

In the end, Streller decides it was the save in extra time against Lamine Yamal. "That's the 114th minute. The way he gets his fingertips to it. That's one of the best saves in a semi-final. He holds on for the win."

