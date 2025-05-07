Barça coach Hansi Flick criticizes the referee after losing the spectacular match against Inter Milan. The blue Sport experts Marco Streller and Marcel Reif have a clear opinion on the matter.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4:3 after extra time to reach the Champions League final.

After the game, Barça coach Hansi Flick praises his players and their opponents, but criticizes the referee.

The two blue Sport experts Marco Streller and Marcel Reif criticize Hansi Flick for his refereeing. Show more

It's the kind of game you only see every few years. A pure spectacle and in the end Inter Milan prevail 4:3 after extra time. Despite conceding three goals, Yann Sommer is named Man of the Match.

It is clear that Barça coach Hansi Flick is beside himself after this match. He was satisfied with his team's performance, said the German, who also had words of praise for Inter. However, he was not satisfied with the performance of the referees. All 50-50 situations were decided in Inter's favor.

blue Sport expert Marco Streller doesn't like what he's just heard: "I think a lot of Hansi Flick, but I don't understand this interview." Of course it was a huge disappointment, "but the fact that you have to go after the referee now is unworthy".

Marcel Reif also joins in the canon: "He could have given it a miss." Above all, it was also "factually wrong", said Reif. "I didn't see a single action where I would say he was completely wrong." The VAR was also used the way you would want it. "So Hansi, watch it again and leave it, forget it."

Not all Barça supporters share the opinion of the two blue Sport experts. There was at least a lot of excitement in the net after the referees judged a handball by Inters Acerbi in the 25th minute at 0:1 from Barça's point of view as not penalty-worthy.