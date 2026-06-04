In the series "The Three Okafors", brothers Noah, Elijah and Isaiah provide insights into their lives and their emotional world. In the third episode, ex-FCB stars Marco Streller and Mario Cantaluppi also have their say.

Jan Arnet

In the third episode of the YouTube series "The Three Okafors", the brothers give an insight into their day-to-day training - and also visit their former coach Mario Cantaluppi. "I saw Noah for the first time when he was in FC Basel's U13 team. I saw relatively quickly that he was a great talent," says the former FCB professional.

Another Basel ex-professional also has his say in the episode: club legend Marco Streller, who welcomes the Okafors to his padel hall. "I was sports director at Basel when I was told that a very talented boy was playing in the U16s. Then I saw Noah in the final against YB and just thought: 'Fuck you'," Streller recalls. "He tore everyone apart. I'd never seen that before at that age. Insane!"

Streller also talks about the differences between Noah Okafor and Murat Yakin in the national team, which have now been resolved: "I'm glad that a solution has now been found and that Noah is back in the national team. We can't do without him." In Switzerland, it's normal to get headwinds when you polarize. "But you also have to treat exceptional players specially."

Find out what else Streller and Cantaluppi have to say about the Okafors and who won the padel duel on Thursday evening from 21:35 on blue Zoom.