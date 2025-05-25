Djibril Sow was delighted with his second goal of the season Keystone

Djibril Sow ends the season in the Spanish championship with a goal and an injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich midfielder scored the Andalusians' only goal in Sevilla FC's 4-2 defeat at Villarreal.

Sow, who is in the squad for the Swiss national team's training camp in the USA at the beginning of June, scored with his head in the 29th minute to make it 1-2. The two-time goalscorer of the season was replaced after the first half with an injury.

Sevilla FC can look back on a poor season in which they picked up just one point more than relegated Leganes. Villarreal's participation in the upcoming Champions League was already certain before the 38th round.