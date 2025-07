Should shoot YB back to the top of the Super League: Alain Virginius Keystone

Young Boys are definitively acquiring Frenchman Alain Virginius from Lille. The Bernese club has announced that the 22-year-old attacking player has signed a contract valid until the summer of 2029.

Virginius already spent last season on loan with YB and scored, among other things, the decisive goal to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League. The former French youth international scored seven goals in 45 competitive matches.