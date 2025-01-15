Bayern Munich easily defended their lead over Leverkusen on Wednesday. The leaders outclassed Hoffenheim 5-0 at the end of the first half of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bayern Munich made the early decision in the opening quarter of an hour with goals from Leroy Sané and Raphaël Guerrero against Hoffenheim, who had no chance for 90 minutes. Harry Kane, Sané with his second goal and Serge Gnabry later increased the lead to 5:0 and the advantage over Leverkusen remains four points.

Rieder and Stergiou only substitutes in Stuttgart win

Leipzig, who had been touted as championship contenders, suffered another setback. The Saxons lost 2-1 in Stuttgart after taking an early lead through Slovenian top scorer Benjamin Sesko, but Jacob Bruun Larsen (50') and Nick Woltemade (60') turned things around with their goals. Stuttgart, who played without the two Swiss players Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou, are still one point behind fourth-placed Leipzig, who lost two strikers, Sesko and Lois Openda, to sending-offs in the closing stages.

Zesiger makes a successful debut at Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger had a perfect debut with his new club. The defender contributed to Augsburg's 2-0 win at Union Berlin with a good performance. It was the first away win since last March for the Augsburg side led by double goalscorer Alexis Claude-Maurice.

Bochum celebrate second win of the season

Bottom club Bochum secured their second win of the season against St. Pauli. Philipp Hofmann scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute. Bochum moved to within one point of penultimate-placed Holstein Kiel and can even hope for two more points. That is, if the match of the 14th round against Union Berlin is scored with a forfeit victory for Bochum as stipulated by the sports court. Union have appealed against the decision.

Telegrams and table:

Bochum - St. Pauli 1:0 (0:0). - 26,000 spectators. - Goal: 66. Hofmann 1:0. - Remarks: 94. red card against Dzwigala (St. Pauli, rough foul). Bochum without Loosli (substitute).

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim 5:0 (3:0). - 75'000 spectators. - Goals: 6. Sané 1:0. 12. Raphaël Guerreiro 2:0. 26. Kane (penalty) 3:0. 48. Sané 4:0. 66. Gnabry 5:0.

Union Berlin - Augsburg 0:2 (0:2). - 21'560 spectators. - Goals: 8 Claude-Maurice 0:1. 30 Claude-Maurice 0:2. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger.

VfB Stuttgart - Leipzig 2:1 (0:1). - 57'500 spectators. - Goals: 10. Sesko 0:1. 50. Bruun Larsen 1:1. 60. Woltemade 2:1. - Remarks: 85th yellow card against Sesko (Leipzig). 88th yellow card to Openda (Leipzig). VfB Stuttgart without Stergiou (substitute) and Rieder (substitute).

Werder Bremen - Heidenheim 3:3 (1:1). - 39'350 spectators. - Goals: 1. Grüll 1:0. 30. Schöppner 1:1. 56. Ducksch 2:1. 61. Kerber 2:2. 79. Grüll 3:2. 95. Léo Scienza 3:3.