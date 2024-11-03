  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Strong reaction from Borussia Mönchengladbach

SDA

3.11.2024 - 20:00

Gladbach's Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane gave the right instructions
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrated their third successive home win in the 9th round of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 victory over Werder Bremen, inflicting the Hanseatic side's first away defeat of the season.

03.11.2024, 20:00

03.11.2024, 20:03

After twelve minutes and a goal from Alassane Pléa (11') and an own goal from Marco Friedl, Gladbach, who were without the injured Swiss players Jonas Omlin and Nico Elvedi, were already 2-0 up. Bremen were actively involved on both occasions with capital mistakes. Franck Honorat increased the score to 3:0 shortly before the break, and Kevin Stöger even made it 4:0 in the 67th minute.

The team of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane showed a strong reaction to the bitter elimination in the German Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt (1:2). Thanks to their courageous performance, the hosts improved from 11th to 9th place in the table.

No goals were scored in Sunday's second match between Freiburg and Mainz. The Swiss Silvan Widmer was substituted for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Telegrams and table:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Werder Bremen 4:1 (3:0). - 54'042 spectators. - Goals: 11. Pléa 1:0. 12. Friedl (own goal) 2:0. 45. Honorat 3:0. 66. Stöger 4:0. 75. Topp 4:1. - Remarks: 82nd yellow card against Weiser (Werder Bremen). Borussia Mönchengladbach without Omlin and Elvedi (both injured).

Freiburg - Mainz 05 0:0 - 34'400 spectators. - Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad). Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 90.).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 9/23 (32:7). 2. RB Leipzig 9/20 (15:5). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 9/17 (23:14). 4. Bayer Leverkusen 9/16 (20:15). 5. Borussia Dortmund 9/16 (17:15). 6. SC Freiburg 9/16 (13:11). 7. Union Berlin 9/15 (9:8). 8. VfB Stuttgart 9/13 (17:16). 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 9/13 (15:14). 10. Werder Bremen 9/12 (15:20). 11. Augsburg 9/11 (13:20). 12. Heidenheim 9/10 (12:12). 13. Mainz 05 9/10 (12:13). 14. Wolfsburg 9/9 (16:17). 15. St. Pauli 9/8 (7:11). 16. Hoffenheim 9/8 (13:19). 17. Holstein Kiel 9/5 (11:23). 18. Bochum 9/1 (9:29).

SDA

