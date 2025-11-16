Switzerland beat Sweden 4-1 thanks to a strong second half and have one and a half legs at the 2026 World Cup. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

He has hardly anything to do for 32 minutes - and is then beaten with his first shot on goal. Kobel is still there for Nygren's powerful low shot from 14 meters, and on a very good day he holds onto the ball. It is the first goal he has conceded in this World Cup qualifier. Shortly before the break, he saves the national team from going behind with a strong save.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Silvan Widmer

Lots of offensive drive. On the right side of defense, he has the lively Elanga under control for long stretches - but not always: In the 33rd minute he can't stop Elanga from crossing, shortly afterwards it hits the net.

Note: 5 Defense Manuel Akanji

His opening pass to Ndoye is at the origin of the opening goal. The defensive boss is the rock in the fire. Often anticipates the Swedes' attacks early on and is always in the right place.

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Secure on the ball, strong in tackles - and probably fitter than ever before. Elvedi will not give up his place next to Akanji.

Grade: 4 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Bites his teeth despite adductor problems and holds out for 70 minutes. Not at his best several times in the first half. He ruined a promising counter-attack with a poor turnover. And before the goal against, he clears the ball towards the middle instead of outwards. His lack of speed is also noticeable when the Swedes have their next top chance. After the change of sides, he makes up for it.

Grade: 5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Hair-raising misplaced pass shortly before the break, which the Swedes fortunately did not punish. Otherwise, however, he was his usual ball-safe self. As in the first duel with the Swedes, the captain took responsibility for the penalty.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Murat Yakin puts his trust in him after Remo Freuler's injury. And does a good job as deputy. He wins the balls in midfield, plugs the holes and can be found all over the pitch - just like Freuler. When conceding the goal, he loses sight of Nyberg after the rebound. His finish shortly after Sweden's equalizer is a little rushed. There could have been more. Nevertheless, a solid performance.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Spent 70 minutes on the pitch without standing out. His set-pieces are also harmless. Others create the scoring chances. It would come as no surprise if Yakin gives Manzambi a chance in the ten in Kosovo, who once again catches the eye after being substituted.

Note: 5 Striker Dan Ndoye

What an assist for the 1:0! With his run, he simply leaves Dortmund defender Svensson standing and then passes perfectly to the middle. After that, there wasn't much to see of Ndoye for a long time - until he decided the game with a powerful left-footed shot in the 75th minute.

Note: 5 Sturm Breel Embolo

He makes the most of his first chance. Strong, how he creates space for himself in the penalty area and remains ice-cold. His fourth goal in the World Cup qualifiers. He then waits in vain for useful balls in the center of the attack. Until the Swedes lay it on for him. Embolo then takes the penalty to make it 2:1 and creates his next great chance himself.

Note: 4.5 Striker Ruben Vargas

As always, does an excellent job defensively. Always tries to make his presence felt, but is rarely really dangerous. But then his through pass to Ndoye to make it 3:1 is impressive.

Substitute players

Note: 4.5 From the 70th minute for Rieder Djibril Sow

His substitution brings more stability to the midfield.

Note: 5 From the 70th minute for Rodriguez Miro Muheim

Gets into the game superbly, makes no mistakes and also provides the assist for the 4:1 goal shortly before the end. Strong!

Note: 5 From the 85th minute for Embolo Johan Manzambi

The man from Geneva is only allowed to play a few minutes in his home country - but uses them once again to make the fans cheer. One turn, one shot - 4:1 for Switzerland.

Note: – From the 85th minute for Vargas Christian Fassnacht

First national team game since March 2023. Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 90th minute for Ndoye Andi Zeqiri

Too short an appearance for a grade.