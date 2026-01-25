Xherdan Shaqiri is the celebrated hero after Basel's 4:3 victory in the classic away match at FCZ. With his goals, he makes a significant contribution to Ludovic Magnin appearing for the interview with a smile on his face.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel wins the classic away match against FC Zurich 4:3.

Xherdan Shaqiri contributes three goals and an assist to the win.

FCB coach Ludovic Magnin is visibly relieved after the win, as his coaching chair is currently shaking badly. Show more

FCB coach Ludovic Magnin is under massive pressure ahead of the classic. After the interview given by sporting director Christian Stucki following the 3-1 defeat against Salzburg in the Europa League, it is clear that Magnin's coaching chair is shaky. Win or lose, that's the motto.

Before the game, blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler showed little understanding for the interview in question. "I didn't like the statements. Stucki actually already sawed Magnin's legs off in that situation!"

Good for Magnin that Shaqiri is bringing a toolbox with him to the Letzigrund on Sunday. Before the game, the FCB star silently lets primitive provocations bounce off him, making his response on the pitch all the louder. Shaqiri contributed three goals and an assist on the way to a 4:3 victory. He scored the winning goal in the 4th minute of stoppage time. It was madness.

His teammates know who they have to thank. And of course Ludovic Magnin is also visibly relieved. "It was a great game for the spectators, but it cost us a few nerves on the touchline." However, he was "incredibly proud of the team" for the way they reacted to the early deficit. "Many teams would have collapsed at that moment, but not us. That shows once again that the dressing room is intact and that we have it good together."

The next tests lie ahead

However, the win against FCZ is just the first step in the right direction. "We'll have two big games again next week and we want to continue with this mentality," said Magnin. Wins against Viktoria Pilsen and FC Thun will probably be necessary again, otherwise a different coach may suddenly be on the sidelines in the Cup quarter-final against St. Gallen on February 4.

Magnin certainly won't allow such thoughts. He said the following after the game: "It's always important to stay calm. And I'm glad that the whole staff and the whole club remained calm during these two or three days, despite all the thunderstorms that surrounded us."

