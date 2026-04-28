Leaving FC Basel at the end of the season at his own request despite his contract continuing: Head of Sport Daniel Stucki. sda

Daniel Stucki's era at FC Basel comes to an end at the end of the season. On the internet, fans react to the sporting director's departure with differing opinions.

Moritz Meister

After a total of six years, Daniel Stucki is leaving FC Basel at the end of the season at his own request. This was announced by Basel in a press release. The fans' online reactions to the sporting director's departure are mixed.

"You are partly responsible for winning the double"

Many fans expressed their gratitude on social media for what Stucki achieved during his time at FCB: "Thank you for everything, you are partly responsible for winning the double and we will never forget that. The way many people are forgetting that right now is very disrespectful." And: "Thank you for the unforgettable championship title last year." Or: "Many people forget very quickly - thank you Dani."

"Best news of the whole season"

However, there are also many supporters who do not seem satisfied with Stucki's work and even welcome his departure. One user commented on his departure with the following words: "The best news of the whole season."

He is not alone in his criticism of the sporting director; many Basel fans are sounding the same note. "Finally" is a word that can currently be read countless times in the comment columns of FC Basel's social media channels. Many seem to have wished for Stucki's departure sooner.

Some users have gone even further and are now also calling for David Degen to step down: "Please Degen too." Or the head coach: "Lichtsteiner too, preferably at the moment." Peter Zeidler has even been suggested as a successor for the Basel coaching position.

One thing is clear: the Basel fan scene is divided over the news of Stucki's departure. Football is and remains a fast-moving business and yesterday's successes are quickly forgotten.

More fan reactions to Stucki's farewell

Dr Lichtsteiner wär mir persönlich lieber gsi, aber was noni isch, kann jo no wärde… #rotblaulive #uffruume — Angi (@Alegna2Ernst) April 28, 2026

Lichtsteiner sofort entlassen — Schmid Hans (@hschmid51) April 28, 2026

Bitteri pille. Ära Dege chunnt langsam zum end. Gseh schwarz für nöggscht saison. — Samuel (@DonTie547714935) April 28, 2026

Sehr schaad. Dangge stucki — Chris (@Chris21864130) April 28, 2026

Dangge für alles Stucki!❤️💙 — ;) (@wassoells) April 28, 2026

Bi allem Galgehumor (au vo mir) schiine doch e paar z vergässe das mr s Double au dank em Dani gholt hän. Insta-Kommentär sind bezeichned drfür. Verwöhnti Goofe. #rotblaulive — Ha kei Bock meh. (@xcrookedxedgex) April 28, 2026

Stucki weg, dass heisst nicht nur beinahe ein neues Kader ab Sommer sondern auch eine neue - und für die Kaderzusammenstellung verantwortliche - Person ab Sommer. Eine Chance welche sicher auch Risiken birgt aber wenn man jetzt gut arbeitet, kanns gut kommen #rotblaulive — Dr Bärner Bebbi (@DrBaernerBebbi) April 28, 2026