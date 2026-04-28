Daniel Stucki's era at FC Basel comes to an end at the end of the season. On the internet, fans react to the sporting director's departure with differing opinions.
After a total of six years, Daniel Stucki is leaving FC Basel at the end of the season at his own request. This was announced by Basel in a press release. The fans' online reactions to the sporting director's departure are mixed.
"You are partly responsible for winning the double"
Many fans expressed their gratitude on social media for what Stucki achieved during his time at FCB: "Thank you for everything, you are partly responsible for winning the double and we will never forget that. The way many people are forgetting that right now is very disrespectful." And: "Thank you for the unforgettable championship title last year." Or: "Many people forget very quickly - thank you Dani."
"Best news of the whole season"
However, there are also many supporters who do not seem satisfied with Stucki's work and even welcome his departure. One user commented on his departure with the following words: "The best news of the whole season."
He is not alone in his criticism of the sporting director; many Basel fans are sounding the same note. "Finally" is a word that can currently be read countless times in the comment columns of FC Basel's social media channels. Many seem to have wished for Stucki's departure sooner.
Some users have gone even further and are now also calling for David Degen to step down: "Please Degen too." Or the head coach: "Lichtsteiner too, preferably at the moment." Peter Zeidler has even been suggested as a successor for the Basel coaching position.
One thing is clear: the Basel fan scene is divided over the news of Stucki's departure. Football is and remains a fast-moving business and yesterday's successes are quickly forgotten.