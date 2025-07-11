In the last European Championship group game, the national team was on course for a long time before Viola Calligaris conceded an unnecessary penalty. In the end, Switzerland saved themselves thanks to Riola Xhemaili. However, the negligent action of the defender causes discussion in the home game.

Syl Battistuzzi

A draw against Finland is enough to advance to the quarter-finals. But in the 77th minute, the European Championship dream is abruptly shattered. Viola Calligaris caused a penalty with a clumsy leg challenge - the national team was suddenly behind at the Stade de Genève.

"I got really excited in front of the TV. First she tackles beforehand and risks the penalty. If her opponent is clever, she puts her foot in. Then we already have the penalty," says Michael Wegmann in the football talk show Heimspiel. The blue Online sports director continues: "Afterwards, three of them stand around the opponent. Calligaris takes the step again - instead of just putting her in, she puts her foot in again." His conclusion: "The action was stupid."

The lot of a defender

"I have to defend Viola. I also played in central defense. That's a pressure situation," countered Danique Stein. "You have the last few minutes in the back of your mind - what happens when she comes to shoot? Then it feels like I'm the bogeyman if there's a goal. You have to decide what to do within seconds."

Perhaps she didn't see that Wälti and Peng were also behind to block the shot or win the duel, said the former national team player. In the end, the situation was simply not resolved in the best possible way.

"That's solidarity among central defenders now," Wegmann replies. "If you play in defense, you're the bogeyman in a situation like that. With an attacking player, you just say you'll take the next chance," explains Stein, which is why she is biased in such discussions. Once you make a mistake, it just doesn't look good.

"I knew straight away that it was a penalty," admits Viola Caligaris and adds: "It was a bad call." But she told herself that she had to use the energy of the home crowd to score another goal. And in the 92nd minute, Riola Xhemaili redeemed Switzerland.

Calligaris was at the forefront of the celebrations and was naturally relieved. "Xhemaili can have everything from me," she said afterwards with relief. After all, Riola had saved her from "disappointing an entire nation", emphasizes the 29-year-old from Obwalden.

The whole show

Home game as a podcast