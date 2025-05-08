In the semi-final second leg of the Champions League between PSG and Arsenal (2:1), a penalty scene caused a lot of excitement. Former top referee Urs Meier gets terribly upset with the referees.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the match between PSG and Arsenal, the Parisians are awarded a penalty after a VAR intervention. The decision is controversial.

Urs Meier sharply criticizes the referees as there was no intent. He speaks of an "own goal" by the VAR. Marcel Reif complains about the handball rule and the term "body surface enlargement".

In the end, the scene is not decisive. PSG win 2:1 and advance to the Champions League final. Inter Milan await. Show more

It was the 64th minute in Paris when PSG winger Achraf Hakimi was played on in the penalty area and looked for a shot. His harmless shot poses no major problems for Arsenal goalkeeper Martin Raya. But then the VAR suddenly intervenes and calls referee Felix Zwayer to the monitor. He sees how the ball is deflected by the hand of Myles Lewis-Skelly after Hakimi's shot - Zwayer awards a penalty.

Urs Meier can't understand it at all. "It's not intentional, it's a natural movement. Nobody from PSG wants a penalty either," says the blue referee expert on the scene. "Zwayer had shown an excellent performance up to that point. But then the video referee comes on and scores an own goal. Easter is over, he doesn't have to put an egg in them anymore."

"This stupid handball rule ..."

For Meier, it was not a clear wrong decision by Zwayer on the pitch, so the VAR should not have intervened. The experts in the studio are of the same opinion. "Nobody is complaining, not even Hakimi," says Mladen Petric. Marcel Reif is clear: "This stupid handball rule ... it wasn't intentional. Why is it too much to ask to recognize whether someone is deliberately playing the ball with their hand to gain an advantage?"

Meier knows where the problem lies: "The problem is that the Germans once introduced the term 'Körperflächenvergrösserung' into the game. I go ballistic every time I hear that! Now it was just a German referee and a German video assistant who saw a body surface enlargement."

Reif can understand Meier's anger. "What if a situation like that decides the Champions League final? That would give me the creeps! That's when I say: you've lost it with your body surface enlargement," said the blue Sport expert.

In the end, however, the controversial penalty whistle did not decide the game, as Raya saved Vitinha's penalty. Arsenal were unable to turn the game around after that, however, and PSG won 2:1 to reach the final of the Premier League. They will face Inter Milan on May 31.