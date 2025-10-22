Champions League Stupid swallow, horror bock and redemption for Wirtz - the hot scenes of the evening

Emerson and the stupidest swallow of the evening. Keystone

Wednesday's Champions League was a real nail-biter. Here are some must-see scenes.

Patrick Lämmle

Selected scenes in the video

The knot bursts with Florian Wirtz

Liverpool paid around 140 million euros for Florian Wirtz. Because the German has achieved little in the first few weeks, he is already being ridiculed on the island. The knot burst against Frankfurt. In the 66th minute, he set up the 4:1, his first goal as a Liverpool player. In the 70th minute, he then also provides the assist for the 5:1.

Vlahovic misses mega chance to give Juve the lead

Juve fans are still mourning this chance. In the 50th minute, with the score at 0-0, Juve striker Vlahovic fails to beat Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. What if he scores? At least Juve wouldn't have lost 1-0, that's for sure.

Emerson is shown a yellow-red card for this swallow

Marseille were leading 1-0 against Sporting Lisbon when Emerson went down shortly before the break and the referee awarded a penalty. But then the VAR intervenes. In the end, the referee rescinded the penalty and showed Emerson yellow-red instead. Outnumbered, Marseille concede two more goals in the second half and lose 1-2. Emerson is unlikely to make another swallow so soon.

Ajax star Weghorst's blood is flowing

In the 35th minute, Wout Weghorst scored against Chelsea to make it 1-2. Two minutes later, he was hit in the face with a boot and the blood ran down his face (see video below). He then concedes a penalty before the break, which Enzo Fernández converts to make it 3-1.

Luis Díaz smashes the ball under the crossbar

What a cracker from Luis Díaz. The Colombian scored against Brugge in the 34th minute to make it 3:0. The assist came from Konrad Laimer, just like the 1:0.

It all started so well for Frankfurt ...

Rasmus Kristensen gives Frankfurt a 1:0 lead against struggling Liverpool in the 26th minute. But what does crisis mean? The Reds went on a real run after falling behind, turned the game around before the break and ran out deserved 5:1 winners!

Red for this brutal foul

Ajax professional Kenneth Taylor is sent off in the 17th minute with a red card. A minute and a half later, Chelsea made it 1-0, and less than ten minutes later they scored again. In the end, Ajax went down 5-1.

Matchday 3, 5th goal: Harry Kane is and remains a goal machine

Harry Kane scores against Brugge to make it 2-0, his 5th goal of the current Champions League campaign. No one has scored more goals. Bayern win 4:0 in the end.

Lennart Karl writes Bayern history

Lennart Karl scores in the 5th minute to make club history. He is Bayern Munich's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League. At 17 years and 242 days old, he is 121 days younger than Jamal Musiala when he scored his first CL goal for FCB.

The fastest goal of the evening

Qarabag take the lead against Bilbao after just 48 seconds. In the end, they lose 3:1.

The horror shock of Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt lose 3-1 away to Galatasaray Istanbul. When you give away gifts like that, you shouldn't be surprised.