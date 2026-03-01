  1. Residential Customers
Germany Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt win

SDA

1.3.2026 - 19:44

Jamie Leweling scored twice for Stuttgart
Jamie Leweling scored twice for Stuttgart
Keystone

VfB Stuttgart remain on course for the Champions League. The Europa League round of 16 finalists easily won 4:0 at home against Wolfsburg, who are increasingly at risk of relegation.

Keystone-SDA

01.03.2026, 19:44

Thanks in part to two goals from Jamie Leweling, the fourth-placed Swabians were already 3-0 up at the break. Swiss defender Luca Jaquez, who has been missing a lot recently due to injury and illness, started for Stuttgart for the first time in four months in the championship.

SC Freiburg had to concede 7th place, which may be enough to qualify for the Conference League, to Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt, who played with the strong Aurèle Amenda, won 2-0 at home against Freiburg thanks to substitute Farès Chaïbi, who scored the 1-0 in the 64th minute and later set up the 2-0.

For the visitors, Johann Manzambi was serving his third suspension for the red card he picked up almost three weeks ago. Teammate Bruno Ogbus played through. Swiss U19 international Rouven Tarnutzer was on the substitutes' bench for the second time for Freiburg, but is still waiting to make his first appearance with the national team.

