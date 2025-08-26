In the end, the favorites and title holders Stuttgart celebrated in the Cup. Keystone

Four months after their Cup triumph, VfB Stuttgart survived the first round of the new season with great difficulty.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defending champions prevailed on penalties against second-division side Eintracht Braunschweig. It took the 20th penalty to decide the game. After Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nübel had saved his third penalty, Lorenz Assignon scored to win the penalty shoot-out 8:7.

Stuttgart and Braunschweig had already played out a 120-minute 4:4 spectacle. Without the two injured Swiss players, Luca Jaquet and Leonidas Stergiou, the favorites first corrected an early deficit with two goals from former St. Gallen player Ermedin Demirovic (11th and 60th). In the final quarter of an hour, Fabio Di Michele Sanchez put the underdogs back in front with two dream goals. A goal from substitute Nick Woltemade (89') saved Stuttgart for extra time.

In extra time, an own goal gave Stuttgart a 4:3 lead, to which Braunschweig had another answer before half-time after a fine combination.