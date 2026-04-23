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Jaquez beats Manzambi and Ogbus Stuttgart beat Freiburg and challenge Bayern in the cup final

SDA

23.4.2026 - 23:41

Tiago Tomas shot Stuttgart to victory and into the DFB Cup final shortly before the possible penalty shoot-out.
Tiago Tomas shot Stuttgart to victory and into the DFB Cup final shortly before the possible penalty shoot-out.
Picture: Keystone

VfB Stuttgart are back in the DFB Cup final. The Swabians won the semi-final at home against SC Freiburg 2:1 with a goal in the 119th minute.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 23:41

23.04.2026, 23:51

Portuguese substitute Tiago Tomas, who came on as a substitute at the start of extra time, scored the winner with his heel to take Stuttgart into the final, which the defending champions will contest against Bayern Munich in Berlin on May 23.

Freiburg, with Johan Manzambi and late substitute Bruno Ogbus, took the lead after just under half an hour through Maximilian Eggestein. Stuttgart grew steadily stronger after the break, equalized through top scorer Deniz Undav in the 70th minute and were dominant thereafter.

Moroccan joker Bilal El Khannouss played a central role for Stuttgart, shining again and again after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute and setting up both goals. Switzerland's Luca Jaquez also made a partial appearance for VfB Stuttgart from the 113th minute onwards.

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