Stuttgart will play the cup final against Arminia Bielefeld in Berlin on May 24. Picture: Keystone

VfB Stuttgart and its Swiss trio are through to the German Cup final, where they will take on third-division side Arminia Bielefeld as clear favorites in Berlin on 24 May.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stuttgart booked their place in their first cup final since 2013 with a 3:1 win over Leipzig. Angelo Stiller, Nick Woltemade and Jamie Leweling scored for the Swabians, for whom Leonidas Stergiou and Fabian Rieder came on in the final quarter of an hour. Luca Jaquez did not come into the game.

Leipzig, who are in crisis, were coached for the first time by Zsolt Löw, who replaced the sacked Marco Rose.