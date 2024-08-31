Fabian Rieder and VfB Stuttgart concede a late equalizer against Mainz IMAGO/Eibner

Fabian Rieder and Silvan Widmer play key roles in the crazy game between Stuttgart and Mainz. The teams drew 3:3.

SDA

In the 88th minute, Rieder curled a free kick against the post, from where the ball bounced off the back of the unfortunate goalkeeper Robin Zentner and into the goal. The late 3:2 almost made the Bernese player the match-winner, but the visitors, with substitute Silvan Widmer, had something against it.

After a cross, Widmer headed the ball into the middle of the penalty area, where Maxim Leitsch equalized in the 94th minute. It was the next setback for Stuttgart, who finished second in last year's table, following their 3-1 defeat against Freiburg in the season opener. They had let a 2-0 lead slip against Mainz.

Borussia Mönchengladbach rehabilitated themselves with a 2:0 win against Bochum. After the bitter 3-2 defeat against double winners Bayer Leverkusen, Gladbach picked up their first points thanks to Tim Kleindienst and Franck Honorat. Both contributed a goal and an assist each. In the end, Gerardo Seoane was once again able to accept congratulations from Peter Zeidler. The former YB coach celebrated his ninth win in his 14th duel with the long-serving St. Gallen coach, with only two defeats.

Like Gladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, his Swiss national team colleague Gregor Kobel also kept a clean sheet. However, BVB and Werder Bremen shared the points in the goalless game. Kobel was not often called upon in a tough game. Not even when the visitors from Dortmund had to play the last quarter of an hour outnumbered after Nico Schlotterbeck was shown a yellow card.

Telegrams and table

Holstein Kiel - Wolfsburg 0:2 (0:2). - Goals: 27 Arnold 0:1. 30 Bornauw 0:2 - Comments: Wolfsburg with Zesiger.

Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund 0:0. - Remarks: 73rd yellow card against Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund). Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Hoffenheim 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 24 Ekitiké 1:0. 33 Larsson 2:0. 54 Kramaric 2:1. 56 Omar Marmoush 3:1. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

Bochum - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:2 (0:0). - Goals: 66. Kleindienst 0:1. 78. Honorat 0:2. - Remarks: Bochum without Loosli (substitute). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin and Elvedi.

VfB Stuttgart - Mainz 05 3:3 (2:1). - Goals: 8. Millot 1:0. 15. Leweling 2:0. 43. Amiri (penalty) 2:1. 61. Burkardt 2:2. 88. Rieder 3:2. 94. Leitsch 3:3. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Rieder (from 46), without Stergiou (not in the squad/injured). Mainz with Widmer (from 73).

SDA