Deniz Undav scored the valuable 1:0 for Stuttgart Keystone

Defending champions Stuttgart are the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of the DFB Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Like Leverkusen the day before against St. Pauli, the Swabians also lived up to their role as favorites and won 3:0 at second-division club Holstein Kiel.

Stuttgart had more to fight for than the result suggests. Deniz Undav only made it 1:0 in the 56th minute and the other goals by Chris Führich only came shortly before the end.

The last two semi-finalists will be determined next week. Then it will be a match between second division side Hertha Berlin and Freiburg and between Bayern Munich and Leipzig.