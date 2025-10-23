  1. Residential Customers
Europa League Stuttgart lose to Fenerbahce, Freuler wins with Bologna

SDA

23.10.2025 - 20:58

VfB Stuttgart, with Swiss international Luca Jaquez in the starting eleven, lost 1-0 away to Fenerbahce Istanbul in the Europa League.

Keystone-SDA

23.10.2025, 20:58

23.10.2025, 21:33

After the 2-0 defeat against FC Basel at the beginning of October, Stuttgart lost again in the Europa League. The decisive factor in Fenerbahce's triumph was a penalty awarded to the hosts from Istanbul in the 34th minute, which was confidently converted by Kerem Aktürkoglu. It remained the only goal of the game.

This means that Stuttgart have only scored once in their three Europa League games so far, in the opening game against Celta. In January, Stuttgart will then face Young Boys at home on the final matchday of the league phase.

Swiss international Remo Freuler was more successful than Jaquez. With Bologna, he secured a 2:1 victory away from home against FCSB. Freuler was on the pitch for 90 minutes.

