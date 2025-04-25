Fabian Rieder and coach Sebastian Hoeness are disappointing with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Keystone

VfB Stuttgart conceded another home defeat in Friday's match of the 31st Bundesliga round. They lost 1-0 to Heidenheim and are in crisis ahead of the cup final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Stuttgart lose 1-0 to Heidenheim and thus for the sixth time in a row in front of a home crowd.

Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou were in the starting line-up. They were substituted in the course of the 2nd half.

Stuttgart are currently in 11th place and could slip to 12th if Wolfsburg win against Freiburg on Saturday. Show more

Mathias Honsak's goal in the 89th minute secured Heidenheim three important points in the fight against relegation. Meanwhile, Stuttgart lost at home for the sixth time in a row, taking just six points from their last ten games. Stuttgart's season highlight is still to come, however, with the cup final against third-division side Arminia Bielefeld on May 24.

Stuttgart could also have won against Heidenheim. The hosts scored twice in the closing stages before Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav made it 1-0. Fabian Rieder also had a chance to score with a free kick. The former YB player was substituted in the 70th minute, while team-mate Leonidas Stergiou played until eight minutes after the break.

Telegram and table:

VfB Stuttgart - Heidenheim 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 89th Honsak 0:1 - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (until 53rd) and Rieder (until 69th), without Jaquez (substitute).

The other matches of the 31st round. Saturday: Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund 15.30. Wolfsburg - SC Freiburg 15.30. Bayern Munich - Mainz 05 15.30. Holstein Kiel - Borussia Mönchengladbach 15.30. Bayer Leverkusen - Augsburg 15.30. Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig 18.30. - Sunday: Bochum - Union Berlin 15.30. Werder Bremen - St. Pauli 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 30/72 (87:29). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 30/64 (64:35). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 30/52 (58:42). 4. RB Leipzig 30/49 (48:38). 5. SC Freiburg 30/48 (43:47). 6. Mainz 05 30/47 (48:36). 7. Borussia Dortmund 30/45 (57:47). 8. Werder Bremen 30/45 (48:54). 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 30/44 (48:46). 10. Augsburg 30/43 (33:40). 11. VfB Stuttgart 31/41 (56:51). 12. Wolfsburg 30/39 (53:47). 13. Union Berlin 30/35 (30:44). 14. St. Pauli 30/30 (26:36). 15. Hoffenheim 30/30 (38:55). 16. Heidenheim 31/25 (33:60). 17. Bochum 30/20 (29:62). 18. Holstein Kiel 30/19 (41:71).