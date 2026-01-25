  1. Residential Customers
YB opponents in form Stuttgart still on course for the Champions League

SDA

25.1.2026 - 17:34

Deniz Undav (number 26) and Stuttgart celebrate victory in Mönchengladbach
VfB Stuttgart remain on course for the Champions League in the Bundesliga. The Young Boys' next opponents won 3-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 19th round and defended 4th place.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2026, 17:34

25.01.2026, 21:44

Jamie Leweling scored after half an hour to give the visitors the lead, in the second half Joe Scally headed a corner into his own goal and Deniz Undav scored the final goal (67th/74th minute). Nico Elvedi was not to blame for the goals conceded.

Gladbach missed their chance to turn the game around when Haris Tabakovic scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute - with Alexander Nübel making an excellent save from the Bosnian striker's well-placed shot from the corner.

Stuttgart will be Young Boys' last opponents in the league phase of the Europa League next Thursday. YB will be fighting to progress in Swabia, Stuttgart for a place in the top 8.

In the second game on Sunday, Freiburg won 2-1 against Cologne without Johan Manzambi, keeping the Breisgau side in touch with the European Cup places and keeping Cologne at bay. Manzambi was rested and his Swiss team-mate Bruno Ogbus came on after an hour.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - VfB Stuttgart 0:3 (0:1). - Goals: 30 Leweling 0:1. 67 Scally (own goal) 0:2. 74 Undav 0:3. - Remarks: Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute). Stuttgart without Jaquez (not in the squad). 13th Nübel (Stuttgart) saves penalty from Tabakovic.

Freiburg - 1. FC Köln 2:1 (2:1). - Goals: 10 Rosenfelder (own goal) 0:1. 11 Scherhant 1:1. 44 Matanovic 2:1. - Remarks: Freiburg with Ogbus (from 62), without Manzambi (substitute). Cologne without Schmied (not in the squad). 66. penalty by Matanovic saved by Schwäbe (Cologne).

