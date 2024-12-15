Fabian Rieder was fouled in the penalty area before making it 3:1 Keystone

VfB Stuttgart record their second home win in the 14th round of the Bundesliga. Last season's runners-up won 3:1 at Heidenheim and moved closer to the top 4 for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stuttgart's redemptive third goal in the 85th minute was preceded by a foul on Fabian Rieder. Nick Woltemade converted the penalty. Rieder had come on for the final quarter of an hour in place of Enzo Millot. The latter had scored the 2:1 shortly before the break after being at fault for the 1:1 six minutes earlier.

Telegram and table:

Heidenheim - VfB Stuttgart 1:3 (1:2). - Goals: 20 Mittelstädt 0:1. 41 Wanner 1:1. 45 Millot 1:2. 85 Woltemade (penalty) 1:3. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (from 89) and Rieder (from 74).

The other matches of the 14th round. Friday: SC Freiburg - Wolfsburg 3:2. - Saturday: Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Holstein Kiel 4:1. Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 2:1. Union Berlin - Bochum 1:1. St. Pauli - Werder Bremen 0:2. - Sunday: Borussia Dortmund - Hoffenheim 17:30. RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt 19:30.