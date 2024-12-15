  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Stuttgart with away win also thanks to joker Rieder

SDA

15.12.2024 - 17:30

Fabian Rieder was fouled in the penalty area before making it 3:1
Fabian Rieder was fouled in the penalty area before making it 3:1
Keystone

VfB Stuttgart record their second home win in the 14th round of the Bundesliga. Last season's runners-up won 3:1 at Heidenheim and moved closer to the top 4 for the time being.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2024, 17:30

15.12.2024, 17:32

Stuttgart's redemptive third goal in the 85th minute was preceded by a foul on Fabian Rieder. Nick Woltemade converted the penalty. Rieder had come on for the final quarter of an hour in place of Enzo Millot. The latter had scored the 2:1 shortly before the break after being at fault for the 1:1 six minutes earlier.

Telegram and table:

Heidenheim - VfB Stuttgart 1:3 (1:2). - Goals: 20 Mittelstädt 0:1. 41 Wanner 1:1. 45 Millot 1:2. 85 Woltemade (penalty) 1:3. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (from 89) and Rieder (from 74).

The other matches of the 14th round. Friday: SC Freiburg - Wolfsburg 3:2. - Saturday: Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Holstein Kiel 4:1. Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 2:1. Union Berlin - Bochum 1:1. St. Pauli - Werder Bremen 0:2. - Sunday: Borussia Dortmund - Hoffenheim 17:30. RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt 19:30.

More from the department

Super League. Lugano go into the winter break as dissatisfied leaders

Super LeagueLugano go into the winter break as dissatisfied leaders

YB boss in an interview. Christoph Spycher, will Joël Magnin remain coach after the first half of the season?

YB boss in an interviewChristoph Spycher, will Joël Magnin remain coach after the first half of the season?

Premier League. ManUtd turn the derby around in the closing stages and send City even deeper into crisis

Premier LeagueManUtd turn the derby around in the closing stages and send City even deeper into crisis