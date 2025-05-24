The Olympiastadion in Berlin is ready for the cup final. Keystone

Bielefeld can become the first third division team to win the German Cup in the final in Berlin on Saturday. VfB Stuttgart, with three Swiss players in the squad, will try to prevent this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time in 14 years, two teams will meet in the German Cup final, neither of which is in the European places in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart can salvage a botched season with a win. Despite winning their last three games, the Swabians only finished the championship in 9th place in the table, having been in a Champions League place at the start of the second half of the season. They missed out on the knockout round in the top flight.

VfB have three Swiss players in the team in Luca Jaquez, Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou, although it is more than questionable whether any of them will make the squad. Jaquez is the most likely candidate. Stergiou is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a syndesmosis injury. Rieder, who is on loan from Stade Rennes, was merely a substitute in the victories in the last three games and will probably have to leave the club.

Long drought

VfB's last title win was 18 years ago, when they lifted the championship trophy for the fifth time. The third and last Cup triumph came in 1997. If Stuttgart fail to live up to their role as favorites, "it would be a shitty season", says German international Deniz Undav.

Coach Sebastian Hoeness' team has been warned. Bielefeld eliminated no fewer than four Bundesliga teams on their way to the final, and Bayer Leverkusen (2:1), last season's double winners, in the semi-final. "Our chances were actually pretty hopeless in all the games, and we still always made it through," Arminia coach Mitch Kniat told the German Press Agency. "We won't be standing guard for Stuttgart."

Bielefeld managed to return to Bundesliga 2 after two years in the third division. The club was still in the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season before being relegated twice in a row. Swiss Uli Forte was the coach for the first five competitive games in the 2022/23 season. He remembers: "The fans there are outstanding. They came in droves to the public training sessions, which were usually on Sundays, and always remained positive despite the defeats. That stayed with me. That was incredibly great." Forte's comments underline the importance of the club from East Westphalia in the region.

Big rush for tickets

Bielefeld can now achieve something historic. Although a third division team has reached the cup final three times in Germany (most recently Union Berlin in 2001), they have always failed to spring a surprise. In fact, the underdogs have lost every time. Arminia now wants to change that. The reward would be participation in the Europa League.

The rush for tickets was huge. According to the DFB, there were 1.66 million requests for the match in Berlin's Olympic Stadium alone. Added to this were the tickets sold by the clubs. Not all requests could be fulfilled here either.