Stuttgart's Fabian Rieder (center) is very much looking forward to the match against his former team Young Boys Keystone

Fabian Rieder will face his former club Young Boys with VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. He is really looking forward to it and warns his former teammates.

SDA

Fabian Rieder describes Young Boys as the club close to his heart. He went to watch Bernese games with his father at the age of five, moved from Solothurn to the YB youth team in 2017 and made his debut in the first team on October 17, 2020 against Servette (0:0). He won the league title with the team in 2021 and the double in 2023. He still watches Young Boys matches whenever possible.

When he found out that they would be facing the Swiss champions in the Champions League, "I was over the moon. It's great to be able to play against very good colleagues on the biggest stage in Europe. I told them that it wouldn't be easy to pick up points against us. But first we have to put in a good performance ourselves," said Rieder in an interview with the Swiss media.

Is YB just in time?

Stuttgart are dependent on points in the Champions League, with the Bundesliga's eighth-placed team in 27th place among the 36 teams with four points from the first five preliminary round matches - 24 teams will progress. That is nowhere near the club's expectations. Does YB, who have no points and have been largely overstretched so far (goal difference 2:17), come at just the right time? Rieder recalls that the last opponent in the top flight, Red Star Belgrade, also had zero points before the match against Stuttgart - the Serbs won 5:1. "So we definitely won't underestimate anyone," emphasizes the attacking midfielder. He is in favor of the new format. It's nice to be able to play against so many different opponents.

Against YB, Rieder would of course like to start from the beginning. So far, he has been substituted five times in the Champions League. In the 13 Bundesliga games so far this season, he has started six times, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

How much does he define himself by scoring points? "You certainly have to look at that in my position, more would have been possible. I still need to be a bit more precise and efficient," he admits. "But the most important thing is that I get into good situations, so I'm basically satisfied. It's only a matter of time before I become more accurate." However, what he does with the ball is just as important, whether he creates chances, how he runs defensively, whether he opens up spaces for his teammates, how he goes into tackles and presses. "That's definitely part of it too," says the 22-year-old from Bern.

Difficult but instructive time at Rennes

Rieder is only on loan to Stuttgart. He chose Rennes as his first stop abroad. However, things did not go as planned for him at the Ligue 1 club, where he only played 529 minutes in 21 matches across all competitions. He struggled with ankle problems and suffered a metatarsal fracture in mid-January 2024. There was also a change of coach.

But Rieder makes it clear: "It was the right decision to switch to Rennes." Unpredictable things happened, which you have to be able to deal with as a footballer. Nevertheless, he has made a lot of progress during this time. "I was able to show that at the European Championships. Now in Stuttgart, a different kind of football is being played. It's very good for me at my young age to have already experienced three different clubs in three different countries. That can only help my development." What specifically has he learned as a footballer since leaving YB? "I've developed everywhere, in the technical area, in decision-making, in dynamics."

On the move abroad, Rieder says: "I left the 'feel-good oasis'. It was a big change." However, he was well received by both teams and made good friends. Does he sometimes find it tedious that everything is dissected in the Bundesliga? "To be honest, I don't look at the media much. What's important to me is what's said in my personal environment."

The loan with Stuttgart ends after this season, but VfB has an option to buy. Rieder would like to stay with the Swabians for the long term, as he feels completely at home there. "The Bundesliga suits my style of play well. It's now up to me to impose myself." Even if it is against the club close to his heart.

SDA