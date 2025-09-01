  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Choked and spat on Suarez triggers brawl after Miami's defeat in the final

SDA

1.9.2025 - 09:55

The sparks fly after the final of the Leagues Cup in the USA.
The sparks fly after the final of the Leagues Cup in the USA.
Keystone

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami go down 3-0 in the final of the Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders with the still convalescing Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 09:55

01.09.2025, 10:31

The game ended with a brawl and an alleged spitting attack by Messi's team-mate Luis Suarez. Pictures show the former Uruguayan star tackling a member of the opposing team's staff. Suarez had previously caused a stir by putting Seattle's Obed Vargas in a headlock.

It was not the first outburst of this kind for Suarez. In 2014, he had bitten Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup. He was also punished several times for other attacks on opponents and racist insults.

While Messi missed a number of good chances, Osaze De Rosario (26), Alex Roldan (84) and Paul Rothrock (89) were successful for the hosts. Seattle, who won the Concacaf Champions League in 2022, still lacked this title in their collection.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Super League. Alvyn Sanches moves to YB

Super LeagueAlvyn Sanches moves to YB

Mercenary check. Xhaka shines in Sunderland win ++ Vargas double assist ++ Top debut from Schmidt

Mercenary checkXhaka shines in Sunderland win ++ Vargas double assist ++ Top debut from Schmidt

Transfer ticker deadline day. Alvyn Sanches moves to YB ++ Isak to Liverpool? ++ Turnaround in Embolo poker

Transfer ticker deadline dayAlvyn Sanches moves to YB ++ Isak to Liverpool? ++ Turnaround in Embolo poker

Soccer. Reuteler and Andrade score

SoccerReuteler and Andrade score

Short fuse in Leverkusen. Bayer sacks coach ten Hag - after only 2 games!

Short fuse in LeverkusenBayer sacks coach ten Hag - after only 2 games!