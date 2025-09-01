The sparks fly after the final of the Leagues Cup in the USA. Keystone

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami go down 3-0 in the final of the Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders with the still convalescing Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

The game ended with a brawl and an alleged spitting attack by Messi's team-mate Luis Suarez. Pictures show the former Uruguayan star tackling a member of the opposing team's staff. Suarez had previously caused a stir by putting Seattle's Obed Vargas in a headlock.

It was not the first outburst of this kind for Suarez. In 2014, he had bitten Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup. He was also punished several times for other attacks on opponents and racist insults.

While Messi missed a number of good chances, Osaze De Rosario (26), Alex Roldan (84) and Paul Rothrock (89) were successful for the hosts. Seattle, who won the Concacaf Champions League in 2022, still lacked this title in their collection.

