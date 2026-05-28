Oliver Glasner with the Conference League trophy Keystone

Oliver Glasner has achieved great things at Crystal Palace. The successful Austrian coach crowned his time in London by winning the Conference League. It remains to be seen where his path will take him.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the end of his successful time at Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner wants to consciously take a step back for the time being. "I have canceled everything so far. I had no desire and no energy to talk to another club," said the 51-year-old after the 1:0 win in the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

He had felt completely committed to his team over the past few months. "The players deserve 100 percent Oliver Glasner," explained the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach. He had already won the Europa League with the Bundesliga club in 2022.

Glasner had already announced in January that he would not be renewing his contract with Crystal Palace when it expired. In around two and a half years, he led the London club to the first three titles in the club's history: winning the Conference League, the FA Cup - with a sensational victory over Manchester City in the final - and the English Super Cup against Liverpool.

It remains to be seen what Glasner will do next. He only has a plan for the short-term future. "I'm going back to London slightly hungover. Then it's time to clear out my apartment and join my family," he said during the celebrations in Leipzig. At the same time, there are rumors about a possible engagement with Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club could part ways with coach Kasper Hjulmand after a disappointing season - and Glasner is one of the candidates.