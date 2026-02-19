Guests were given exclusive insights behind the scenes of a blue Sport TV production. blue Sport

An exclusive experience for true football fans: blue Sport's first VIP Champions Night was a complete success and left a lasting impression on everyone involved.

Jan Arnet

As part of a competition, football fans were able to submit a photo of themselves as a fan - three winners were selected from the numerous entries and invited to a very special evening together with their companions.

The guests were given an exclusive look behind the scenes of a blue Sport TV production. They were able to experience live how much passion, precision and teamwork is required to produce a sports programme at the highest level.

"The very positive atmosphere, the extremely friendly employees and the great supporting program made the evening very special for us. From now on, we'll be watching the Champions League with different eyes," said a delighted Silvan, one of the guests.

Enthusiasm, precision and passion

A special highlight was the personal meeting with the presenter duo Roman Kilchsperger and Valentina Maceri as well as the blue Sport expert Mladen Petric and guest Bernhard Heusler, who shared exciting stories and experiences. Tea, a winner, was even allowed to spontaneously take over parts of the live moderation. Of course, there were also plenty of selfies.

Bernhard Heusler provides interesting insights. blue Sport

The evening was not short on culinary delights either: Just Eat provided moments of indulgence with burgers and fries, accompanied by refreshing Heineken beer.

"With the VIP Champions Night, we want to show our viewers what normally remains hidden from football fans - a look behind the scenes of our productions. Where we work with enthusiasm, precision and passion to bring the fascination of sport to life," says Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG. "It was an evening full of emotion, enthusiasm and genuine fan passion - exactly what blue Sport embodies."