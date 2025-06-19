Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani put Juventus on the winning track early on Keystone

Juventus Turin celebrated an unchallenged victory at the end of the first round of the Club World Cup in the USA. The Italians won 5:0 against Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates in Washington.

Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani and Portugal's Francisco Conceicao each scored two goals in the clear victory. The former put Juventus ahead against the two-time Asian champions with a header in the eleventh minute, while Conceicao made it 2-0 ten minutes later. The third goal was scored by Kenan Yildiz (31), before Kolo Muani made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time. The final score was already clear after 58 minutes.

Juventus will play their second match on Sunday against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, who lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opener.

Salzburg win thanks to Joker

Like Turin, Salzburg also got off to a successful start in the Club World Cup. The Austrians defeated Pachuca from Mexico 2:1 in a game full of chances.

In front of just 5282 spectators in Cincinnati/Ohio, Oscar Gloukh gave Salzburg the lead in the 42nd minute with a well-placed shot from distance into the far corner. After 54 minutes, the game had to be interrupted for more than an hour and a half due to heavy rain. Immediately after the restart, Bryan Gonzalez (56) equalized with a direct free kick for the always dangerous Mexicans. Substitute Karim Onisiwo (76) was responsible for Salzburg's winning goal.

The Austrians' next opponents on Monday night will be Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, who held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw.