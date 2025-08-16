  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Successful start to the season for Xhaka with promoted Sunderland

SDA

16.8.2025 - 18:15

Granit Xhaka has won his first game of the season with Sunderland.
Granit Xhaka captains promoted Sunderland to a home win in the first round of the Premier League. The Swiss international's new club beat West Ham 3:0.

16.08.2025, 19:02

Sunderland stepped up the pace in the second half and scored through young Spanish striker Eliezer Mayenda (61), English defender Daniel Ballard (73) and French joker Wilson Isidor (92). It was the first win in the Premier League for the club from the north-east of England for eight years. In the meantime, Sunderland had only been in third place.

The team, coached by Frenchman Régis Le Bris, continue their campaign next Saturday in a clash against promoted Burnley. Burnley, who will have to do without Zeki Amdouni from Geneva, who is out for some time with a torn cruciate ligament, lost 3-0 at Europa League winners Tottenham. The Brazilian Richarlison scored twice, the second time in a spectacularly acrobatic display.

