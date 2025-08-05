  1. Residential Customers
Fans demand coach's resignation The suitcases are flying at Lithuania's record champions

Luca Betschart

5.8.2025

Coach Vladimir Cheburin has lost the support of the Zalgiris Vilnius fans.
Picture: Imago

The fans of Lithuanian club Zalgiris Vilnius are currently extremely unhappy with their own team's performances and have sent an unmistakable message to the coach.

05.08.2025, 20:03

05.08.2025, 20:04

Zalgiris Vilnius are Lithuania's current champions and also the record champions. Recently, however, things have not gone as planned for the team from the capital.

In the current championship, they are in 7th place after 21 games and are 21 points off the top of the table. They also failed to qualify for the Conference League against Northern Irish club Linfield FC.

This has the supporters on the edge of their seats, as they expressed before the home game against current league leaders Kauno Zalgiris. When the referee blew the whistle, the fans threw around two dozen suitcases from the stands onto the pitch. The message is clear: coach Vladimir Cheburin should literally go on a trip.

Cheburin, however, is unconcerned, at least on the surface. The 60-year-old Kazakh applauds the fans for their action from the sidelines. The fans, on the other hand, wait in vain for the resignation they demanded - even though they also lost to the league leaders (1:2).

