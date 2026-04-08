24 hours after the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the quarter-finals of the Champions League offer another clash of giants with Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool.

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PSG, the title holders, and Liverpool have met six times in the European Cup, with both teams recording three wins each. The most recent encounters took place in the round of 16 of last season's Champions League. Both teams won 1-0 away from home before the Parisians prevailed 4-1 on penalties at Anfield Road - and went on to win the Champions League.

In the two round of 16 ties last season, Liverpool averaged just 38.6 percent possession and fired 14 fewer shots on goal than Paris Saint-Germain (4:18 shots). This was the largest negative shot-on-goal differential in a Champions League knockout round since records began in 2003.

PSG have become the bugbear of English teams over the last two seasons. Paris have gone unbeaten in their last six matches in the top flight against English teams (5 wins, 1 draw). And PSG have survived their last four knockout matches against Premier League opponents (against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea).

The fact that the defending champions have been eliminated in the quarter-finals in four of the last five seasons speaks against PSG: Bayern Munich (2020/21), Chelsea (21/22), Manchester City (23/24) and Real Madrid (24/25). Only Real Madrid reached the semi-finals three years ago as defending champions.

The first leg between PSG and Liverpool also promises to be an offensive spectacle. Nobody has scored more times in the Champions League this season than Paris Saint-Germain (90x) and Liverpool (85x).