Sheffield United defeated Sunderland are back in the Premier League

SDA

24.5.2025 - 18:33

Sunderland celebrated their return to the Premier League at Wembley
Keystone

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2017.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2025, 19:35

The traditional club from the north-east of England dramatically won the decisive play-off match against Sheffield United 2:1 at Wembley.

Sunderland, coached by Frenchman Regis Le Bris, clinched victory in the final quarter of an hour in a match that, according to the BBC, will generate additional revenue of around 200 million pounds (approx. 220 million Swiss francs). Spaniard Eliezer Mayenda (76') and English teenager Tom Watson (95') were the decisive goalscorers after Sheffield United, who were better for long periods, had taken the lead in the 25th minute.

Leeds and Burnley had already secured promotion to the Premier League before Sunderland, who were in the third tier between 2018 and 2022.

