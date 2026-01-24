  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Sunderland at a lost without Xhaka

SDA

24.1.2026 - 15:54

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has to watch his team stumble without captain Granit Xhaka at the Premier League's third-bottom club
Keystone

No Xhaka, no party: Sunderland suffer a heavy defeat without their captain Granit Xhaka.

Keystone-SDA

24.01.2026, 15:54

24.01.2026, 16:06

The Premier League promotion contenders lost 3-1 at relegation candidates West Ham in the 23rd round and failed to climb back into the international places, at least temporarily.

Xhaka did not play in the game due to an ankle injury. It is not yet known whether the midfielder will be out for longer.

The match at West Ham was Sunderland's second competitive game without Xhaka since his move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. It was the second time they had lost. West Ham, who are third-bottom of the table, managed to close the gap to the non-relegation places with their second win in a row.

