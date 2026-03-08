  1. Residential Customers
Disgrace in the round of 16 Sunderland fail to beat third-division side Port Vale in the Cup - Xhaka makes brief appearance

SDA

8.3.2026 - 16:34

Sunderland were beaten by League One's bottom club with Granit Xhaka playing just a few minutes
Sunderland were beaten by League One's bottom club with Granit Xhaka playing just a few minutes
Keystone

For Premier League promotion contenders Sunderland, the Cup ended in embarrassment in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 16:34

08.03.2026, 16:50

The team with Granit Xhaka, who came on as a late substitute, lost 1-0 at third division side Port Vale, with New Zealand international Ben Waine scoring in the 29th minute for the bottom club from Stoke-on-Trent.

Port Vale, who are bottom of League One, are the last third division side to be represented in the FA Cup after Mansfield failed to beat Arsenal the day before. The team featuring Granit Xhaka, who came on as a late substitute, lost 1-0 at third-division side Port Vale, with New Zealand international Ben Waine scoring in the 29th minute for the Stoke-on-Trent side.

Port Vale, who are bottom of League One, are the last third division side to be represented in the FA Cup after Mansfield failed to beat Arsenal the day before.

