Sunderland were beaten by League One's bottom club with Granit Xhaka playing just a few minutes

For Premier League promotion contenders Sunderland, the Cup ended in embarrassment in the round of 16.

The team with Granit Xhaka, who came on as a late substitute, lost 1-0 at third division side Port Vale, with New Zealand international Ben Waine scoring in the 29th minute for the bottom club from Stoke-on-Trent.

Port Vale, who are bottom of League One, are the last third division side to be represented in the FA Cup after Mansfield failed to beat Arsenal the day before.