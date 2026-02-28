Granit Xhaka was back in the starting eleven for Sunderland for the first time since his injury. Keystone

Granit Xhaka is back in the starting line-up for Sunderland for the first time following his ankle injury. The newly promoted side drew 1-1 at Bournemouth.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Granit Xhaka had been condemned to watch for four games, missing the reunion with his former club Arsenal in London (0:3). Last week, the Swiss national team captain made his comeback in the final stages of the defeat against Fulham (1:3), when he made a 19-minute cameo appearance.

The 33-year-old was back in the starting line-up for the first time on Saturday in the away game at Bournemouth and led the team from the north-east of England onto the pitch as captain. Xhaka played his usual role in the build-up play and visibly structured Sunderland's game. With just under an hour gone, the Basel man came to a standstill for a moment after a hard tackle from Tyler Adams, having just been hit on the ankle again. Xhaka was able to play on, however, and was finally substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining.

However, it was not enough for Sunderland to win on the comeback of their leading player. Eliezer Mayenda put Sunderland in front after 18 minutes following a rebound, Evanilson equalized for Bournemouth with a header in the 64th minute. The home team were closer to three points after that, so Sunderland will be satisfied with the draw, especially as they had recently suffered three defeats in a row.

Sunderland temporarily remain in 11th place in the Premier League with 37 points.