Switzerland will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals on Friday. Ahead of the game, coach Pia Sundhage and Noelle Maritz talk about the clash.

Syl Battistuzzi

The national team faces the game of games. Coach Pia Sundhage's team will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Sundhage believes in a coup against "La Roja". At the media conference before the match day, she says: "They are world champions. Everyone is talking about how Spain will play. And quarter-finals ... these three things together make this game so special. It will be difficult, but I promise you that we will really try - together. If we act together, we have a chance. We'll do our best, that's all we can do."

It's not just a big game for the players, the match against Spain is also an important one for Sundhage. "It's the biggest game of my coaching career. I say that because it's a game against the world champions and at a home tournament. It's THE moment."

Thanks for reading along The media conference is over. Noelle Maritz and Pia Sundhage are back in action tomorrow - in the Wankdorf against Spain.

Sundhage on the Spanish experience of certain national team players ... ... life is about telling stories. That's what counts. It's about keeping the feeling alive: Quarterfinal against Spain - it's possible.

Sundhage on the importance of the fans ... ... everything that happens before and during the game energizes the team. I believe it's important to have a big crowd before and after the game.

Sundhage on luck ... ... we won't win against Spain without luck. But you have to work for that luck.

Sundhage on the pressure ... ... the pressure comes from within now. We have a chance, the pressure comes from within. We were able to deal with the pressure (in the group stage, ed.) because we had a lot of pressure.

Sundhage on the miracle of Bern 1954 ... ... we also told the players this story. If you want to change something, you have to repeat it. Stories like that are wonderful. It's something special.

Sundhage on Spain and dancing ... ... they are world champions. Everyone talks about how Spain play. And quarter-finals ... these three things together make this game so special. It's going to be difficult, but I promise you that we'll really try - together. If we act together, we have a chance. We do our best, that's all we can do.



... when the players dance, I dance too.

Sundhage over Reuteler ... ... Geri takes off. That means the team has to go with her. She surprises me and her opponents with her solutions. She's at her best and plays at the highest level.

Sundhage on the men's national team's victory over Spain in 2010 ... ... that was Johan's (Djourou, ed.) idea. He told stories and we showed the players videos. Stories bring us together and give us energy. It's about showing that it's possible.

Sundhage on Maritz ... ... she's solid as a rock. With all her experience, she brings her best experience to the court, no matter who is playing next to her. One reason why Nadine Riesen plays so well is that she has good teammates next to her, and Noelle is one of them.

Sundhage on Spanish football ... ... the opponents will have the ball. It's about being patient and sticking together. We have a lot of speed. If we make the final pass precisely and together with the fans, that can be the decisive point.

Pia Sundhage on the challenge against Spain ... ... this is the biggest game of my coaching career. I say that because it's a game against the world champions and at a home tournament. It's THE moment.

Maritz on the dance moves of Pilgrim and Wandeler ... ... if we win against Spain, we can definitely dance a bit.

Maritz on Géraldine Reuteler ... ... Geri is doing an outstanding job. She's in her best form. She plays inspired and liberated, regardless of position. She's one of our most creative players and has always played a decisive role so far. In recent weeks, she has brought her performance to the pitch even more. It's great to see that she's really coming on and showing her qualities at a tournament like this.

Maritz on the atmosphere in the team ... ... the atmosphere is very good. We've been in the same group for so long now, but no one has cabin fever. It's nice to see that we also do a lot together in the hotel.

Maritz on Schertenleib's insider ... ... she gave us a few little tips along the way. (Editor's note: Schertenleib plays for Barça and knows some of the Spanish team's players)

Maritz on the national team victory against Spain in 2010 ... ... we saw a short sequence from that game this morning. Johan (Djourou, ed.) said a few words about it. I had goose bumps. Anything is possible in football, no matter who you're playing against. We believe in our chances and hopefully we can beat Spain like the men did back then.

Maritz on the atmosphere ... ... it's indescribable. We expected a good atmosphere at the home European Championships, but this level ... it's incredible. It gives us so much strength to see the whole country cheering us on. (...) That will also give us a lot of strength tomorrow.

Maritz on the change since the last Spain games ... ... we don't want to look too far into the past and stay in the present moment. We've grown even closer together as a unit. We have a great team spirit and we all feel comfortable. We've taken good energy and positivity from the last few games. We believe in ourselves and have a good feeling for tomorrow's game.

Noelle Maritz on the plan to beat Spain ... ... we're really looking forward to the game. It will be difficult, but we believe in our qualities. We've analyzed a lot over the last few days and developed a good match plan. We want to implement it 100 percent tomorrow and hopefully come away victorious.

Sundhage and Maritz are here ... ... the media conference begins.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference with Pia Sundhage and Noelle Maritz. What do they say about the European Championship quarter-final against Spain? Show more

