Alisha Lehmann is known around the world as a social media star. National team coach Pia Sundhage got to know a completely different side of Lehmann during their first meeting, as she reveals to blue Sport.

Alisha Lehmann has 16.6 million followers on Instagram alone - and they keep getting insights into the footballer's life. All in all, it can seem pretty glamorous at times.

blue Sport therefore wanted to know from Sundhage what kind of person she has met. "She's famous, yes." But at the first meeting, Alisha told her her story, says Sundhage. "She told me where and how she grew up, about cats, dogs, cows and so on. That was actually pretty cool," says the 65-year-old.

Lehmann grew up in Tägertschi, a village of 500 people around 20 minutes' drive from the city of Bern. The glamour factor doesn't play a role there, or as Lehmann once said: "If you live there, you have no neighbors." However, the place is still an important retreat for her today: "My family still lives there. Whenever I have time off, I try to go there and spend time with my family."

Alisha Lehmann has long since moved out into the big world, living in London for several years and for around a year now in Turin, where she plays for Juventus. As a social media star, she may win a lot of hearts, but she also receives a lot of criticism. It's rarely about football, but primarily about her appearance. Fingernails too long, too much lipstick and so on ... However, Lehmann assures us that this kind of criticism bounces off her.

"Where Alisha is, there's always a lot of press," says Sundhage, "but I'm not a media expert, others take care of that." And in sporting terms? "If you include Alisha in the attacks, she brings a lot of goal threat. She has power."

It will be interesting to see whether Sundhage calls the 26-year-old Lehmann up to the national team squad. We will find out on June 23 at the latest. The Juve player is considered a shaky candidate.

