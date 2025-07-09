A draw in the final group game against Finland is enough for Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time. The media conference with Pia Sundhage and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in the stream and ticker.
Pia Sundhage concludes that Finland, despite their lower ranking, will not be an easy opponent. The media conference is now over. See you next time!
"If we make it to the quarter-finals, I'll dance"
The Swede makes people laugh with her answer that she will dance if Switzerland make it to the quarter-finals. "I would be very proud."
No rivalry with Finland
As a Swede, she has no rivalry with Finland. She was asked at all her stops whether there was a special rivalry. This is not the case for Switzerland, "maybe with Germany".
"Enjoy the moment"
Sundhage is asked about the fact that tomorrow's game could be her last on the international stage. Sundhage is not thinking about that, she is enjoying the moment. She is not thinking about next month or next year, she is in the here and now.
Pia Sundhage speaks now
Crnogorcevic leaves the podium. Her coach takes the floor.
"We have a bright future"
She is asked how this young team is doing. "I'm not worried about the future. We have a lot of talent and quality in the team."
"I'm not thinking about that"
Crnogorcevic is asked about the fact that the match against Finland could be the last for the national team. But she's not thinking about that.
"I would manage"
Crnogorcevic is asked whether she could also play center-back in order to be in the starting eleven against Finland. "I could do that," she replies, causing laughter in the group.
Switching off between games
In addition to social media and good team spirit, the players also watch other sports, such as tennis, to switch off between matches. "Even more so with Swiss participation."
"It was our goal to make history"
The Swiss women's goal was to qualify for the quarter-finals and make history accordingly.
Crnogorcevic raves about the backdrop at the home European Championships
Crnogorcevic talks about making her debut in front of around 200 spectators and now playing in front of a sold-out stadium at the home European Championships. "This is a highlight for every player."
The media conference begins
Pia Sundhage and Ana-Maria take their seats in front of the media panel.
Criticism of Sundhage's playing system: "A four-man defense would be better for our national team players"
Sundhage is the only coach in the coaching team
It's the European Championship and millions of fans are watching. They see national team coach Pia Sundhage and her staff coaching in tracksuits, while Italy, France, Portugal & Co. opt for elegance in suits on the bench.
-
Finland has long been more than just an ice hockey nation
Like Switzerland, Finland also has the chance to reach the European Championship quarter-finals in Group A. The Finns want to inspire a country where ice hockey is no longer the only trump card.
Moser: "Géraldine Reuteler is playing a huge tournament"
Géraldine Reuteler is the player of the match against Norway and Iceland. In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Nati", the former Nati player praises Reuteler to the skies.
