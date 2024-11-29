According to national team coach Pia Sundhage, Iman Beney is at the start of a great career. Keystone/Photoshop

At the press conference ahead of the thrilling clash against Germany, national team coach Pia Sundhage praises Iman Beney, who is sitting next to her, to the skies. She predicts a great career for the 18-year-old.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The day before the match against Germany, national team coach Pia Sundhage and super talent Iman Beney speak to the media.

During this press conference, Sundhage, FIFA World Coach of the Year 2012, praises the YB player in the highest terms and says: "It's an honor for me to sit next to you."

Beney herself speaks very carefully and, as always, prefers to push herself for higher tasks with deeds rather than words. One of the 18-year-old's long-term goals is to move to the Premier League. Show more

In May 2023, Iman Beney stormed into the semi-finals of the U17 European Championship with Switzerland. In four games, she provided three assists and scored two goals, one of them in the groundbreaking final group game against Germany. Her performances were so outstanding that shortly afterwards she made her debut in the senior squad under Sundhage's predecessor Inka Grings and was promptly called up for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Before leaving, Beney tore a cruciate ligament in training and missed the World Cup and the entire following season. Since this summer, the now 18-year-old has been back on the pitch at YB, where she proves that she has lost none of her class. She also impressed again in her partial appearances against Australia (1:1) and France (2:1).

"I'm always very grateful to be here and to feel the trust of my teammates and the entire staff. I'm also very proud to be able to represent Switzerland," said Beney, who also remembers the European Championship match with the U17s around a year and a half ago. "And now we're meeting the professionals, it's really something special."

Sundhage predicts a great career for Beney

The coach's statements underline twice and three times how much confidence she has in Iman Beney. Pia Sundhage, who has coached many legends of the sport and was named the best female coach in the world in 2012, is very enthusiastic about her player. "She is, and this is really cool, so focused and can show that she is having fun at the same time. This combination is unique and I really like it."

As for her qualities: "She's fast, but not just from A to B, but also when changing direction, with or without the ball, and she can vary the pace." Beney is also good at finishing and can play all positions. However, the 18-year-old is not flawless either. She needs to improve her heading and of course there is still room for improvement in many areas, but who doesn't?

"Her future looks very bright. She can be successful anywhere," Sundhage is certain. And what advice would she give Beney regarding a transfer? Should she take the step abroad now or should she wait for the 2025 European Championships at home and avoid the risk of getting less match practice?

Iman Beney is always focused without losing the joy of the game. Picture: Keystone

Sundhage ponders and says: "That's a very good question." Then she looks at Beney and speaks directly to her: "I don't know you well enough. As a player, absolutely. You can play anywhere." But it's also about whether she's ready for this step as a person. "It's so important, whatever you do, it has to come from the bottom of your heart. You will undoubtedly be successful, whether it's next week, next year or in five years' time."

And then the mischievousness that is so typical of the 64-year-old comes through again in Sundhage, filling the room with warmth. "And I'm proud to be sitting here next to you. I'm old, I can say that. And I've known her from the beginning," says Sundhage, accompanied by a hearty laugh.

✍️ Profile of Iman Beney Date of birth: July 23, 2006

Height: 1.60

Position: Attack

Club: BSC YB Women

International caps: 3

Instagram profile Show more

